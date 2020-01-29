3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,095.27

3i Group plc (LON:III) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,095.27 and traded as high as $1,131.50. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,112.00, with a volume of 1,289,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,095.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.