412 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,170,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $169,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 434,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,446,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

