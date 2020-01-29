5,895 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.