5,926 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 65,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

