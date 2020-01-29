63,807 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,487,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

