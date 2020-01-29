68,300 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 5,238,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

