$85.18 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $85.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.41 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $345.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.