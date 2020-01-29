$854.16 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $854.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $865.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.20 million. MRC Global posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,527. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $958.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

In other news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MRC Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $10,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MRC Global by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

