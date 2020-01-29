8,555 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,961. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89.

