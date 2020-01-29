Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 827,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 577,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,359. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

