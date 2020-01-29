Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0022

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Absolute has a market cap of $28,138.00 and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Absolute has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

