Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACEL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

