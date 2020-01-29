Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.55. 297,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $151.11 and a one year high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.