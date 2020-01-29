ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 470,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,316. The company has a market cap of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit