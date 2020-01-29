ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 470,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,316. The company has a market cap of $878.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

