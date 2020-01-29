Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
ARAY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 88,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,647. The company has a market cap of $349.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
