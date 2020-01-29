ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $37.57, approximately 1,367,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,098,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

