Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 2,338,721 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Actinium Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

