Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.95. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.