Acute Angle Cloud Trading 87.5% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $821,032.00 and $1.37 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

