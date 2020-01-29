Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Trading Down 10.3%

Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), 6,227 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6,127% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.49.

Adamas Finance Asia Company Profile (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM) is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and is committed to providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated, risk adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

