Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.94. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,373,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.50.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile (ASX:ABC)

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

