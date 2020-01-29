Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $354.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $355.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

