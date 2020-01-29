Aerometrex (ASX:AMX) Trading Up 2.3%

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.26 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.24 ($1.59), approximately 120,236 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.19 ($1.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 million and a PE ratio of 1.56.

Get Aerometrex alerts:

In other Aerometrex news, insider Mark Lindh purchased 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$99,577.50 ($70,622.34).

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial mapping company, provides aerial imaging, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 3D modelling, and subscription services based on aerial imagery Web serving. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; Digital Terrain Models and Digital Surface Models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aerometrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerometrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.