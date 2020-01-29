AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AES worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after buying an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $14,158,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in AES by 153.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 844,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AES by 48.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 559,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

