AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AFH Financial Group stock traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 390.85 ($5.14). The company had a trading volume of 96,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.48. AFH Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.28.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on AFH Financial Group from GBX 484 ($6.37) to GBX 569 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £2,298,000 ($3,022,888.71).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

