Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 2349327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $225.68 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 25.05.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

