Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Agenus alerts:

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $508.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.09. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Agenus by 263,185.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.