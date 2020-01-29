Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE:A traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

