Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NYSE:A traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last three months.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
