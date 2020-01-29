Agora Market Cap Hits $110,657.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 302.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Agora has a market cap of $110,657.00 and $251.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agora token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Agora has traded up 99.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agora alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agora Profile

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,293,472 tokens. Agora’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote . Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain . The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.