Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.83. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,045 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -2.87.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.