Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.51% from the company’s current price.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

AKCA stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

