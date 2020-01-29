Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 208,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Albany International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 591,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

