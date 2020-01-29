Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $325,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $311.77 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

