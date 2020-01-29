Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.19-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.25.

ALGN stock traded down $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $261.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,969. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

