Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.25 and last traded at C$44.51, with a volume of 2282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.08.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

