Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-19.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.92.

ALGT stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. 321,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $120.83 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($0.16). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

