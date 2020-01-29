AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 20,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,128. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

