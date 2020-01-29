AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 20,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,128. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit