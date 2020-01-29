Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Up 5.6%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.80, 608,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 519,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,200. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphatec by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Alphatec by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

