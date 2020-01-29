Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACH has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.00. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

