Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

AMCX traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,322. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.