Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Ameren stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

