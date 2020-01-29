AMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $152,018.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

