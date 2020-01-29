Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 321,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,316. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $838.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

