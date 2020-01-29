Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to report sales of $538.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.70 million to $544.50 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 254.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CG stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.68. 1,797,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.