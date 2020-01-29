Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to post $369.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.10 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

APOG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 69,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $881.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.