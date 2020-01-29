Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Applied Materials reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

