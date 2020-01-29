Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 430,746 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

