Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE CCM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.21. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

