Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Shares of NYSE CCM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.21. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.41.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.