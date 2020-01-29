Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$113.25

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TSE CM traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$109.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$97.55 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5123034 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.04%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

