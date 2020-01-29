Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Target Price at $17.50

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLMD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

GLMD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

